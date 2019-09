The First Photo Of The Royal Baby & His Tiny Fingers Is Here

Now, Middleton can sit back and let all eyes be on Markle as she prepares to enter in to one of the world's most famous families — and there's a lot of preparation. She's had to alter her entire beauty routine , and also decided to get baptised and confirmed in the Church of England. As for the rest of her royal life, Markle might just be looking at her future. If she and Prince Harry decide to have children, she, too, could end up giving birth in the middle of the night, only to be rushed into hair and makeup and plopped in front of a million cameras...so let's just take things one step at a time.