Story from World News

The Most Amusing Reactions To The #RoyalBaby News So Far

Natalie Gil
Kate Middleton has had her third child, a boy, and the world's press has gone into meltdown. The baby boy was born at 11:01 a.m. this morning in the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, in central London, weighing 8 lbs 7 oz, Kensington Palace announced on Twitter.
The as-yet-unnamed male child is the Queen's sixth great-grandchild and will be fifth in line to the throne. She is said to be "delighted" at the news, the Palace continued.
While traditional media organizations might be taking an earnest approach in their coverage, focusing on Middleton and the child's good health (all of which is, of course, wonderful news), the good people of Twitter are providing some much-needed entertainment with their dry British humor. Because, ultimately, woman have babies every day, as Private Eye famously reminded us the first time around.
Advertisement
Many people pondered what Kate and William might call him.
Others drew attention to all the people, namely, the English government, who would be grateful for the timing and distraction caused by the baby's arrival.
Others were just bored of the whole thing already...
Read These Stories Next:
Pippa Middleton Is Reportedly Pregnant, Just Like Kate
The Royal Wedding Will Give Kate Middleton A Chance To...Relax?
Should We Be On Royal Baby Watch For Meghan Markle & Prince Harry?
Advertisement

More from Global News

R29 Original Series