Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018
The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz.
The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.
Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.
The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018
I like the #royalbaby and your baby and all babies! If anything, I want MORE COVERAGE. ‘Sharon from Ramsgate is 4cm dilated and weeping for drugs. So much for your birth plan, eh Sharon.’— Katherine Ryan (@Kathbum) April 23, 2018
It promises to be a tough day for anyone called Roy Albaby #Royalbaby— The Poke (@ThePoke) April 23, 2018
What were the odds on it being called Palace? #royalbaby https://t.co/YkmfE1eHx4— Chris Creegan (@SkyChrisCreegan) April 23, 2018
Kate Middleton has given birth to a baby boy on #StGeorgesDay.— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 23, 2018
Crossing everything that they call him The Dragon.#RoyalBaby
#ROYALBABY name shortlist— The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) April 23, 2018
BOY:
1) Flight Lt.
2) Dodi
3) Joffrey
4) Mycroft
5) Albus Severus
6) Will I Am
7) Harri’son
8) Barron
9) Adolf
10) Mohammed
GIRL:
1) Diana
2) Nevaeh
3) Brexitia
4) Honey G
5) Sansa
6) Meghan
7) Boudicca
8) Camilla-Mai
9) Waynetta
10) Mohammed
Live pictures from Downing Street as the #RoyalBaby looks set to dominate the news cycle. pic.twitter.com/8Vpi79rKiL— David Schneider (@davidschneider) April 23, 2018
Theresa May's cabinet when they hear The Duchess of Cambridge will keep the media busy this week. #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/GsQKvO2D7y— Scene & Heard (@SaHreports) April 23, 2018
It’s that time again... #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/1EvbFLesQv— Jack Holmes (@jackhoImes) April 23, 2018