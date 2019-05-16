Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Parenting
Wellness
Amy Schumer Responds To Mom Shaming — With Jokes
by
Molly Longman
More from Parenting
Mind
The Emotional Cost Of Living With Your Parents As An Adult
Cory Stieg
May 16, 2019
Wellness
Whitney Port On How To Survive Your First Solo Trip As A New Mom
Whitney Port
May 16, 2019
Unbothered
Sincerely Tommy Owner, Kai Avent deLeon Shares Her Journey To Motherhood
Danielle Cadet
May 14, 2019
Parenting
For Years, I Thought I Couldn't Have A Child, But Guess What...
I had heard a lot about birth plans over the last few years. Particularly in this past year as I (finally) became successfully pregnant with my
by
Christene Barberich
Parenting
11 Very Different Stories On Having Children (Or Not)
by
Molly Longman
Parenting
The Fertility Spectrum: A New Way To Talk About & Understand Your...
Infertility. Geriatric pregnancy. Spontaneous abortion. Incompetent cervix. These are the words and phrases that those struggling to conceive often
by
Cory Stieg
Parenting
I’m Freezing My Eggs Because I Want The Same Freedom That Men Have
Kids? No thanks. I went to a consultation at an egg freezing clinic in Los Angeles two weeks ago because, well, I love a project. I had just
by
Genevieve Angelson
Body
How Maternity Belts Can Make Pregnancy More Comfortable
Carrying around a weighted orb on your pelvis for close to a year can take a lot out of you. Along with all the other bodily changes that occur during
by
Cory Stieg
Unbothered
6 Badass Moms You Need To Follow, Right Now
With new initiatives like Apple's screen time controls and a better understanding of how who you follow may affect the way you feel about yourself, social
by
Raven Baker
Relationship Advice
How To Improve Your Relationship With Your Mom
This Sunday is Mother's Day, and although it's meant to be a day to celebrate your bond with your mother, the day might not feel all gifts and greeting
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
Hilary Duff Gets Real About Breastfeeding As A Working Mom
Hilary Duff isn’t afraid to admit to the world that being a working mother is hard. Especially when you’re breastfeeding. In an Instagram post, the
by
Molly Longman
Health News
Why It's Not Surprising Meghan Markle's Baby Was Overdue
Meghan Markle gave birth to a baby boy on Monday. And for royal fans and onlookers, who have been anticipating the baby’s arrival since the Duchess of
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
Reproductive Psychiatrist Alexandra Sacks Talks Motherhood, Guilt...
Motherhood is beautiful, but people are complicated. And Alexandra Sacks, MD, wants to help women remember that once they have a kid, they’re not just
by
Molly Longman
Game of Thrones
Game Of Thrones-Inspired Baby Names Are On The Rise
Move over, Emma and Charlotte — Game of Thrones-inspired baby names are on the rise. According to the New York Times, names like Arya and Khaleesi are
by
Erika W. Smith
Paid Content
39 Gifts For The New Mom In Your Life — That Are NOT For Her Baby
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home
by
Amelia Edelman
Wellness
7 Lessons I Learned From My Journey Trying To Conceive
I went off birth control pills a month before I turned 30. I was healthy and so was my partner, and I naively expected I’d be a mom by the time I was
by
Holly Kearl
Meghan Markle
Are Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Getting A Manny?
Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s royal baby is due any day now, and rumor has it that the couple is considering choosing a male nanny to help them
by
Erika W. Smith
Mothership
These Space-Inspired Baby Names Are Out Of This World
Whether you’re fascinated with black holes, rising signs, or sci-fi movies, the stars can be a great source of inspiration for baby names. There are
by
Erika W. Smith
Mothership
What To Know About Lochia, The Bloody Discharge After Childbirth
One of the perks of pregnancy (besides the baby) is that for nine whole months, you don’t get a period. But after you give birth, prepare for what some
by
Erika W. Smith
Mothership
Kristin Cavallari's Husband Had To Suck Clear Her Clogged Mi...
Kristin Cavallari has revealed an unusual way her husband Jay Cutler helped her out while breastfeeding. A new trailer from the E! reality show Very
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex Tips
What To Expect From Postpartum Sex
Whether you have a vaginal delivery or a C-section, giving birth puts your body through some major changes — not to mention the changes brought on by
by
Erika W. Smith
Relationships
The Real Meaning Of "Only Child Syndrome"
Whether you are one or you know one, most of us have a perception of what we think only children are like — and unfortunately, these views of only
by
Cory Stieg
Mothership
Everything You Didn't Think You Needed To Know About Episiot...
For those who have never been pregnant before, just thinking about childbirth can be incredibly intimidating. Not only can it lead to, you know, having a
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About "Most Likely" Having a Miscarriage
Hilaria Baldwin just told her Instagram followers she’s “mostly likely experiencing a miscarriage." In a Thursday morning post showing off a small
by
Molly Longman
Health News
The First FDA-Approved Drug For Postpartum Depression Is Here — B...
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first drug to treat postpartum depression. According to the New York Times, on Tuesday, the FDA
by
Erika W. Smith
Parenting
Like Most Millennial Men, Prince Harry Apparently Wants To Take P...
From potentially raising their child without gender stereotypes to celebrating the “embryonic kicking of feminism” to designing a chic-sounding
by
Erika W. Smith
Parenting
Whitney Port: I Wish I Had Stopped Breastfeeding Sooner
I feel like I’ve probably written and talked about breastfeeding juuuust enough to earn me the moniker of “That girl from The Hills who talks about
by
Whitney Port
Wellness
I Got Pregnant With My "Miracle Baby" — & Almost Died
Many young girls dream about their wedding day — they think about their dress and their partner. They imagine the venue where they’ll dance and the
by
Jaime Zeluck Hindlin
Dedicated Feature
My Mom's Cancer Diagnosis Changed My Perspective On Growing Up
Welcome to Life Begins At. Refinery29 is proud to team up with AARP to bring you honest, intimate stories that aim to uncover all the unique experiences
by
Lexi Weber
Work & Money
No, You Can't Have It All—& That's Okay
We know what you’re thinking — I’m not even 35 yet, why should I be worrying about what’s going to happen when I’m 40, 45….ahem, 50. You’re
by
Alexandra Zissu
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted