It’s Weirdly Sexy When Men Push Strollers With Both Hands

Why do so many men assume this noncommittal stance, when women (who are still the majority of stroller-pushers thanks to childcare inequality and outdated beliefs) generally use both hands to push their children? At least for cis straight men, the one-hand stroller hold could be an example of “masculine norms,” i.e. the behavior that’s culturally and socially expected from men. Men are often expected to appear powerful and in control, as well as emotionally detached as opposed to nurturing — hence the disaffected, one-handed hold. (Masculine norms are also why men don’t go to therapy as often .) “American men are subjected to a culture where the standards of masculinity are literally killing them,” says Benita N. Chatmon, PhD, in The American Journal of Men’s Health . (This is likely the same reason men seem to be much more likely to only keep one hand on the steering wheel while driving, instead of sticking to the safer 10-and-2 method many of us were taught in driving school. Sexy in its own way? Yes. Dangerous? Also yes.)