Why Will Men Do Literally Anything To Avoid Going To Therapy?

And resist they do. While nearly 12 percent of women in the U.S. received mental health treatment in 2019, just 7 percent of men did , according to the National Health Interview Survey. The same study found that more white men get therapy than Black men or Latinx men, and indicated that people become slightly less likely to visit a counselor as they get older. Additionally, research shows that straight men seek out mental health care less often than gay or bisexual men, and that transgender people in general may be more likely to get mental heath treatment than cis people. We can’t say for sure how 2020 changed these numbers yet. Early research shows that women may have experienced more anxiety, depression, and sleep problems over the course of the last year. But that seems to be based at least somewhat on self-reported data, and surely part of the reason men aren’t seeking help is because they’re basically unable to admit that they’re suffering.