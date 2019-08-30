Skip navigation!
Kieran Culkin & Wife Welcome First Child
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Our many paths to, through, and away from parenting.
Body
Honey, Yams, & Legs In The Air: Which Of These Fertility Tricks Actually Work?
by
Erika W. Smith
Health News
Whitney Port: What I Learned From My Miscarriage
by
Whitney Port
Parenthood
The Future Of Baby Food Is Sleek, Organic & Rooted In Science
by
Molly Longman
Dedicated Feature
I Love My Kid, But…Dating As A Single Mom Is HARD
Asha French
Aug 30, 2019
Parenthood
These Photos Celebrate The Beauty Of Postpartum Bodies
Erika W. Smith
Aug 29, 2019
Dedicated Feature
I Love My Kid, But…Parenting Is Loud. Very Loud.
Mandi Em
Aug 21, 2019
Fertility Spectrum
I'm 40, Have Little Savings, & Just Spent $26K On IVF. This Is My...
Welcome to Refinery29’s Fertility Diaries, where people chronicle their joyous, painful, and sometimes complicated paths to parenthood. History: Two Mond
by
You
Health Trends
Antinatalism: The Popular Reddit Movement To Stop Procreation
In the August issue of Elle, the singer Miley Cyrus revealed how she feels about having kids in the future. “We’re getting handed a piece-of-shit p
by
Cory Stieg
Kylie Jenner
This Is Kylie Jenner's Best Parenting Advice
One can only imagine what it was like growing up with Kris Jenner as your mother. Beyond the wild antics and “you're doing amazing, sweetie̶
by
Cory Stieg
Shopping
Everything You Need From Lauren Conrad’s Amazon Baby Registry
by
Amanda Randone
Sex
How Breastfeeding Changes Your Sex Life
Breastfeeding means some major changes for your body. Along with producing milk to feed your baby, your breasts will likely become larger and may feel unco
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
Shawn Johnson Opens Up About Her Pregnancy Complications
Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson wants people to know that the journey to motherhood isn’t always a straight line. There are ups, downs, tears, and br
by
Molly Longman
Parenting
Whitney Port: How My Friendships Changed After Having A Baby
When I was a kid, I remember thinking that the friendships I had then would last my entire life. I learned phrases such as friends forever and through thic
by
Whitney Port
Parenthood
Whitney Port: How I Balance My Career & Family
Sitting down to write this article, I had all kinds of tips on goal setting, self-care, prioritization, and workdays to weekends running through my head. I
by
Whitney Port
Parenthood
What To Avoid While Breastfeeding, From Botox To Wine To Weed
Motherhood has a lot of rules — and moms aren’t just making them, they’re following them. Particularly when it comes to breast-feeding, we hear more
by
Molly Longman
Wellness
Morning Sickness Sucks — Here’s When It Ends
Pregnancy isn’t all glowing skin and lustrous hair: there’s also the need to pee all the time, back pain, and vomiting. Yes, we’re talking about morn
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
Why Olympic Track Star Allyson Felix Signed With Athleta After Be...
Allyson Felix has always been “a planner.” But, over the last year, the famed track and field star has faced challenges even the most meticulous people
by
Molly Longman
Parenthood
Prince Harry Reveals How Many Kids He & Meghan Markle Want
Prince Harry revealed how many kids he sees in his and Meghan Markle’s future in a British Vogue article Tuesday. In a seemingly off-the-cuff comment, Pr
by
Molly Longman
Mind
Pregnancy Mood Swings Are Normal — But That Doesn’t Mean They’re ...
We’ve all heard about pregnancy mood swings — and while they might be joked about, they make total sense. “I think of the combination of biological,
by
Erika W. Smith
Mental Health Awareness
Why Pregnancy Can Make Your Anxiety So Much Worse
By definition, anxiety means worrying about the future or ruminating on the past — and many people spend the 10-month period of pregnancy doing exactly t
by
Cory Stieg
Sex School
What You Need To Know About Pelvic Floor Muscles
No matter what sexist myths and insults say, your vagina can’t become “loose” from having a lot of sex, or a lot of sexual partners. We talked to Lau
by
Erika W. Smith
Gender Nation
Why Aren't We All Using These Adorable Gender-Neutral Terms?
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Wellness
How To Tell If You Have A Heat Rash
Summer weather does some weird things to your skin: You might get sunburnt; you tend to get more mosquito bites; and if things are really sweltering, you c
by
Cory Stieg
Body
Why Pregnant Women Swear By The Magic Of Preggie Pops
There's a common stereotype about pregnant people that they're always ravenous and craving some random food. And while pregnancy cravings can cer
by
Cory Stieg
Health Trends
Meghan Markle Gave Birth In A Hospital After All
According to a birth certificate released today, Meghan Markle gave birth to Archie Harrison at Portland Hospital in Westminster, not at Frogmore Cottage,
by
Cory Stieg
Parenting
11 Very Different Stories On Having Children (Or Not)
In order to have a more open and compassionate dialogue around the many routes to parenthood, we asked 11 people and families: What was your fertility jour
by
Molly Longman
Parenting
I’m Freezing My Eggs Because I Want The Same Freedom That Men Have
Kids? No thanks. I went to a consultation at an egg freezing clinic in Los Angeles two weeks ago because, well, I love a project. I had just finished a pla
by
Genevieve Angelson
Parenting
The Fertility Spectrum: A New Way To Talk About & Understand Your...
Infertility. Geriatric pregnancy. Spontaneous abortion. Incompetent cervix. These are the words and phrases that those struggling to conceive often hear fr
by
Cory Stieg
Parenting
For Years, I Thought I Couldn't Have A Child, But Guess What…
I had heard a lot about birth plans over the last few years. Particularly in this past year as I (finally) became successfully pregnant with my daughter, R
by
Christene Barberich
Body
How Maternity Belts Can Make Pregnancy More Comfortable
by
Cory Stieg
Mother's Day
Sweet Mother’s Day Gifts For Pregnant Moms-To-Be
by
Erika W. Smith
Work & Money
Scaling The Maternal Wall: Why Do We Still Underestimate Working ...
I was standing at Cipriani’s in New York celebrating another year with my law firm and talking with a brilliant colleague who had just been elected to th
by
Amy Nelson
Wellness
Hilary Duff Gets Real About Breastfeeding As A Working Mom
Hilary Duff isn’t afraid to admit to the world that being a working mother is hard. Especially when you’re breastfeeding. In an Instagram post, the 31-
by
Molly Longman
