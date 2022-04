Having Kids With My Wife Showed Me That Black Queer Moms Need More Support

We started couples therapy when we got pregnant. When we were going through the trauma of the miscarriage and the failed attempts, we didn't have medical support. We weren't even telling our parents that we were trying yet. It was a lot, and that could really hurt a marriage, but I think we just showed up even more for each other. My mom was the only parent at our wedding. Lindsay’s parents weren’t there. They hadn't yet accepted us, and my dad still hasn't. Her parents are now very active in our lives and are “Noni” and ”Papa” to our babies. My mom has been supportive since I came out to her when me and Lindsay started dating. But I was queer throughout high school, and I feared telling my parents because of how religious they were. I do feel like when I look back like I could have told my mom, but she was married to my dad, so there was a fear in that. They're divorced now, so when I told her, I wasn't having to deal with them as a team; it was just my mom. She's been supportive ever since she knew and could be, and so I'm grateful for that. She walked me down the aisle and she was there for me. I'm just grateful to have that support, that she was one of our major supports throughout it all.