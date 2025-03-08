Time Doesn’t Matter In Friendships — My Best Friends Came Later In Life

Rebecca Zephyr Thomas, 45, who lives in London, intentionally took a job that would allow her to meet more women, after realising she was missing having female friendships. She too had moved from New Zealand to London in her 20 and found her new circle to initially be mostly men. “I really missed having strong female friendships, and that was one of the reasons I took a part-time job at a lingerie shop,” says Thomas. Having left art school, the colleagues she bonded with were also from creative backgrounds, and they started socialising after their shifts, often going out partying. Twenty years later, she’s still close friends with the women she met there, and recently went to a mediation retreat one of them hosted. “I only have one childhood friend who I am still close with, and our friendship is more like sisters since we've known each other for most of our lives,” she says, “but my newer friends are more likely to share more of my life choices than my older ones. I don't have children and my newer friends are also more likely to be childfree compared to my older friends.” Thomas still loves making new friends now, especially living in a city where people “come and go”. She believes it’s important to nurture old friendships while cultivating new ones, and that a bond is a bond, no matter how long you’ve known each other.