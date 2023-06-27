Now, a few years on, I no longer feel jealous when my bestie makes a new friend. I don't feel like I'm being replaced, or that she doesn't love me as much anymore. I've come to realise that it's important to be secure enough in your own friendships to know that your friends can have other friends without it taking away from your relationship. In fact, having multiple close friends can be a really enriching experience. It can expose you to new ideas and perspectives, and give you a broader support network. So the next time you feel a twinge of jealousy when your friend makes a new friend, try to reframe it as a good thing. It means that your friend is expanding their social circle and finding new people to love and be loved by. And that's something to celebrate.