How do you get over a friendship that ended with no explanation?

When it comes to any kind of closure, each friendship has its own set of variables. Some people are much happier with more communication, and would be quite troubled by an abrupt ending; whereas for others, it might not be so important. It's really debatable as to whether ghosting is acceptable or unacceptable because sometimes people decide that it's better to distance themselves rather than to outline their reasons, because they're worried about hurting the other person. It's just about growing apart and entering a different phase of life and explaining this to them may or may not be troubling. Most people are generally making their best guesses and trying to do the right thing. Rarely are people deliberately trying to hurt and sabotage relationships. Often it comes out of a place of wanting to help oneself and maybe help the other person.