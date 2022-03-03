Our Platonic Marriage Is No Less Legitimate Than Romantic Marriage

"We live together, we have plans of owning a home together, we love each other in sickness and in health. We communicate every day. If there is a decision that needs to be made in my life, I will use her as a point of guidance," explains Chiderah, who works in PR and as a model. "Deidre is the person I turn to in everything. Oftentimes in friendship you don't talk every day. There can be distance in terms of communication. Deidre knows me better than anyone in this world and I love her."