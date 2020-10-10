What Is The Point Of Marriage Now, Anyway?

Helen thinks that now is a great time to look backwards as well as forwards. "We can ask big questions about the meaning of life and the meaning of relationships and intimacy," she says hopefully. "If we know anything about women from studying history it’s that they – even those women who lived in periods when they had next to no rights in law – have always found creative ways of working around legal structures and customary practices." As we continue to navigate our way through a global pandemic, there’s no reason why that should be any different. If financially stable straight women don’t need marriage, we ought to ask what we want from it. And if we don't want it at all, then perhaps we need to ask why we aren't so well protected if we choose to live another way.