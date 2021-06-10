Could You Afford To Leave Your Partner?

Austin-Williams advises women to "face up to the numbers and where you are at right now," adding that it’s never too late to start learning. "The financial services landscape is confusing. Remember that financial wellbeing isn’t a destination, it’s an ongoing journey and it looks different at each stage of your life." Nicole, now happily married and in a much healthier position with regards to her financial management, agrees. "I now use a budgeting spreadsheet, have my own savings and no joint account – and we pay 50/50 into all bills and family holidays," she says. She is also careful to speak openly with her daughters about money to teach them better habits. "I encourage them to always have a small pot of savings just for them."