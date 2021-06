Could You Afford To Leave Your Partner?

Lacking the financial capital to be able to leave a relationship doesn’t always mean that you’re in an abusive situation, of course. It does limit your freedom, though, which carries its own negative consequences, such as feelings of fear and anxiety. Agathi* is in what she considers to be a happy relationship but says she could not afford to leave her partner if anything changed. "We actually earn about the same," she tells me but because they are tied into a 12-month rental contract, she knows they would incur fees if they had to break it. "I have no leftover income to afford much between my train and my rent, so there’s little scope for back-up savings," she says. "The only way [out] would be to use credit cards but I’ve lived with credit card debt before and it took a magnificent toll on my mental health ." It makes her feel scared, she says. "My parents are currently going through a very nasty divorce because they didn’t have the opportunity to go their separate ways when they started realising it wasn’t meant to be," she explains. "Obviously I’m happy at the moment but I worry we could end up like them, resenting each other, trapped in a life that makes us miserable."