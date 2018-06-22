My ex was my first serious relationship and he hadn't been in a relationship before at the time we got together, so neither of us really knew what was acceptable in a relationship. He had a difficult relationship with his mum and didn't have anywhere else to go, so he moved in with me after six months. I wasn't keen on the idea as it was so soon but didn't want him to be homeless, so I let it happen. In retrospect there were red flags I could have seen, like his anger and stress over minor things. The abuse started within three months of him moving in and built up from there. He'd push and hit me, and he raped me twice as a punishment, which I didn't recognise as rape at the time. The abuse was also emotional and psychological – he'd use things I'd told him in confidence against me to ensure I let him stay. He'd also blame me for his anger and would say things like "You're winding me up".