How I Learned I Was Lovable Again After An Abusive Relationship

Shortly after, I fell deep into an internet hole, researching abuse and testimonies of victims and survivors. It started with a few articles here and there, until I had read five books and every link on the first 100 pages of Google. I was a walking library of abuse terminology and soon started seeing it everywhere. Suddenly, everyone was gaslighting each other. Everyone was love-bombing. No one was enforcing healthy boundaries. "Unravelling the process by which abusive partners operate can help victims make sense of it," says Ammanda, "but it can also make you feel hypervigilant to threats and scared of trusting people — these are all normal responses." Eventually I became stuck, unable to move forwards from the need to protect myself from oncoming threats, and was diagnosed with post-traumatic OCD. The diagnosis helped me to be more compassionate and patient with my healing process.