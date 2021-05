The Reality Of Dating With PTSD

These are grounding techniques for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) which I had learned in cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) six months prior to this hookup. You don’t have to name dogs – it's just the only thing I can personally name lots of. As I approached my penultimate session, my mum pointed out that when I was little I used to sit on the drive and watch dogs, marking off every breed I spotted in a special sticker book. I had completed the whole thing. Inadvertently, I had prepared to fight off PTSD ; I had made sure I’d have enough breeds of dog to hand.My therapist told me that many patients count off street names from their hometown but that causes complications when your hometown is the birthplace of your trauma. So I continued whispering dog names like a canine taxonomist – all in a bid to soothe myself enough for sex.