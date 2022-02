When You Are Constantly Being Lied To, How Can You Hold Onto Your Reality?

Are we getting £350 million back from the European Union each week now that we’ve left to give to the NHS or what? No, that was actually, as the UK Statistics Authority has said, "a clear misuse of official statistics''. Did Downing Street staff break the rules with parties while the rest of us did what we were told or not? Or, as the prime minister initially said, were they just "talking about work" over a cheeseboard? If no rules were broken at any of the now infamous government lockdown parties, why are the police investigating them ? Why did the prime minister have to apologise to the queen? If it’s an untrue, far-right conspiracy that Labour leader Keir Starmer "failed to prosecute sex offender Jimmy Savile" when he was the director of public prosecutions, why did the prime minister say it was true and refuse to take it back?