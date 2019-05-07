Are You Suffering From Hypervigilance? How To Deal When You Overanalyse Everything

My body and mind are also hypervigilant of types of danger which rationally I’m aware are not there. In the dreaded group circle setting, I await my turn to introduce myself. My palms are sweaty and my heart is pounding. I can feel myself receding into myself and my cheeks growing hot. I am rehearsing what I will say inside my head, but I know my voice will be hoarse. Worse still, in the heat of the moment I’ll forget words, or my anxious mind will speak for me and deliver an awkward tangent. During and after speaking will come the scanning, the overanalysis of the situation coupled with this persistent worrying about subtext: "Does that person like me or dislike me? They keep interrupting – is what I’m saying not interesting? When I mispronounced that word or went on that strange tangent, I saw their expression turn – everything will now go wrong and they will judge me."