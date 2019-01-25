Joy, 15, from London expresses similar concerns to Lola about the long-term effect on young people’s social skills. "I do feel that social media is taking away young people’s social skills because they are so used to connecting from behind a screen, they don’t know how to cope in social situations in the real world." While Joy has lots of friends on social media, many of whom she interacts with in the real world too, she understands why many girls her age feel lonely: "Even if they have tons of friends on social media, realistically, they don’t actually feel like they can be themselves in front of them or trust them in their time of need." Despite frequent messages, there’s a lot of room for miscommunication, she observes, which contributes to feeling lonely. "It’s easy to hide your emotions on social media with the help of things like emoji. If you’re face to face, you actually have to have a genuine talk; there’s no phone to hide behind."