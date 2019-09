"I can talk to people all around the world and never leave my sofa," Lola Ray, 18, from Brighton tells me over the phone. "And that’s great, that works for some people, but it also means that as a generation, we’ve lost the ability to interact face to face." Lola is part of a collective of 17 and 18-year-olds (called the Brighton 5 ) who have made it their mission to help younger girls navigate the isolation and social anxiety that comes with social media. As Lola explains, social media often has the opposite effect to the one intended – not just enabling, but normalising antisocial behaviour. "It’s a safety net," she tells me, "teenagers are choosing to stay inside, in their safe zone, on their phones, instead of going out and physically spending time with people. Social interactions when you’re young are really scary because you don’t know where you fit in and you’re still learning how to do everything, so instead of going through the awkwardness of that, teenagers are using their phones to avoid it altogether."