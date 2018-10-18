Between hectic work schedules, full social calendars, and an absolutely bizarre election year, getting a full night's sleep is no easy feat these days. Truthfully, the election alone is enough to heighten anyone's risk for sleepless nights. But for those of us who already deal with generalized anxiety, well, nodding off is already just that much harder.
Sleep disturbances (e.g. not being able to fall or stay asleep) are especially common among people who have mental health disorders. And with the immense desire to get that precious rest, many of us also build up a separate kind of sleep anxiety (technical term: psychophysiological insomnia).
For example, it is not uncommon for your wish to sleep to become its own source of anxiety. Some start tensing up just knowing that bedtime is approaching. And then there's the particular frustration of waking up during the night, only to become anxious and unable to fall back asleep simply because you're freaking over how tired you're going to be the next day.
The point: Sleep, as crucial and wonderful as it is when you can get it, can be a nightmare for anxiety-prone people sometimes.
But don't give up. There are many ways to make drifting off to dreamland easier. Click through to find 30 tips for a better night's sleep — especially if you're dealing with anxiety.