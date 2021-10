I Get Overly Attached In Relationships. Can I Learn To Change That?

I have read about attachment theory with great interest. Why? Because fear has been a consistent presence in my relationships. When I'm supposed to enjoy falling for someone, my brain goes into panic mode. I start over-analysing their behaviour: why did they take so long to reply? Is it because they don't like me? I wouldn't blame them. Can't be too keen, or they will reject me. Why does my coldness not bother them as theirs bothers me? It's because they are too good for me. I mean, look at me. I'm a nervous mess. Who could love me?