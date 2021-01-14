This is what happened to Georgia, 28. While she’s always been anxious and prone to huge amounts of worry, something shifted for her in the pandemic. "Something a friend said triggered my first panic attack in four years and I then experienced around five months of intense intrusive thoughts, rumination, anxiety and panic attacks. I'd never had ruminations to the extent I did last year before." While certain trigger points were personal to her, others were directly linked to the global pandemic. "I'd coped so well with the pandemic up until then, so I think it was a gross cocktail of many things: the pandemic finally getting to me, the specific situation my friend brought up, being at home without outside stimulus, a lack of community and social interaction to help me ground myself in reality, and the time to obsess and spiral uninterrupted."