I Dated Different Versions Of The Same Guy For Years. Here’s How I Stopped

Even when The Guy would change, his centre remained the same. He was flinchy and ambiguous, emotionally unavailable and distant, a real Mr. Big from Sex and the City type. Shape-shifting was a hallmark trait of The Guy. It would always start off the same: I would begin dating an outgoing charmer with big ideas (that were actually never more than empty suggestions); or a wildly creative artist (concerned with nothing but his next project); or an unemotional stoner (who’d rather sit inside and watch reruns of Mythbusters than be bothered). Eventually, though, each of these guys’ differences began to disappear, and they’d reveal the same old tendency to run hot and cold with their emotions, to disappear for hours or days right when I need them the most, and, worst of all, to come sneaking back into my life just as I start getting over them. They all just became The Guy.