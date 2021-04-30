My Life As A Single, Lesbian Mum

I feel like there's potency in normalising our setup as much as possible as well. For my kids this is their normal, in the same way that I grew up with a single dad who, conveniently for me, was a genius and also a very cool dude. But in everyone's setup they don't actually know any different. I think the only time that I'm aware of it is when we go around to friends' houses and Johan is hanging off the dad like they're a superstar. I totally get that because I was guilty of putting a lot of female figures on a pedestal and looking at the ones that I wanted to be my mum as if she were a Hollywood actress. I only saw my mum once or twice a year and I felt her absence – but not enough for me to feel that I was short-changed because I had the glow and radiance of my dad, who was probably my best friend. I was very lucky and it could have been different if he was a bellend and not very emotionally intelligent.