It’s easier said than done, but try to not always focus on going to a partner to meet your needs, Moyle says. “As a society we are very couple-centric and often focus on what someone else or a partner can give to us rather than what we might be able to give to ourselves. Think about other ways that you can seek out pleasure whether that be sexual or otherwise, and focus on satisfying yourself.” She suggests using sex toys for fun solo play. But it’s also important to think about non-romantic ways to feel whole. “Pick up the phone and talk to friends, make plans and have fun and see yourself reflected in those around you who love you. Introducing something new into your life whether it be an exercise, hobby, new book or Netflix show can help to boost your sense of curiosity and challenge feelings of boredom.”