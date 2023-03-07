Situationships Aren’t Always Toxic — These 9 Women Are Proof

You only need to scroll TikTok briefly to notice that "situationships" — the casual sexual and/or romantic agreements that refuse labels and avoid commitment — have a pretty bad reputation, especially among women. Plenty of people consider it to be a fancy term for toxic behaviour, typically where men use women for sex but avoid the emotional aspects and commitment of a serious relationship.
Many women take to social media to talk about their experience of being treated badly in their situationships, and share their frustration or sadness about wanting more out of these casual unions.
But there are some women out there who actually desire and enjoy these flings. We spoke to nine women to find out what exactly they like about situationships, and to see if having a situationship based on mutual respect and consent can actually serve to empower women.