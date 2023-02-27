Now I am dating again. I wish I could say the long break has made it easier, but having awareness of what I need and what I deserve makes the sifting process a whole lot easier. I know I deserve someone who is present, committed and available, someone who listens when I speak, asks actual questions, is honest, kind and reliable. I was rendered almost speechless on a recent date, when not only did he listen to everything I said with genuine interest but, when I attempted to turn the conversation back to him, he asked me sincerely to stop deflecting and continue what I was saying in more detail. It’s sad that this behaviour still causes me to double take, but unlearning a lifetime’s worth of programming takes more than two months.