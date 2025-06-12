Do Me A Favour And Stop Sending “Happy Birthday!” Texts In The Group Chat

Am I being overly sensitive? I don’t think so. There is a difference, for my money, between platforms like TikTok and Instagram, which invite and thrive on performativity, and messaging services like WhatsApp that facilitate communication on a private, more personal level (unless you are in government, of course). It is an unfortunate fact that the group chat brings out our more irritating human tendencies but perhaps that is unavoidable — a reflection of how a group of adults would interact in the real world. What makes me sad is seeing performative behaviour of the kind that we have come to expect elsewhere on social media invade these more intimate spaces. So let’s commit to stop sending “Happy Birthday!” texts in the group chat. The only person who needs to see those words is the one who’s celebrating.