I’m 23 & Nostalgic For The Fictional Millennial Experience

There are other TV series that make me feel envious of millennials – Girls is the first that comes to mind, as it also depicts a female friendship group navigating their early 20s. I’m jealous of their lifestyles and also the room they have to figure things out, both mentally and financially. Lena Dunham’s series has been critiqued many times for depicting out-of-touch, wealthy women and this feels more apparent than ever, watching it as a young woman in 2022. Millennials probably felt the same way watching the show when the first episode aired in 2012 – after all, many people in this age group graduated into a global recession, which meant they didn't have the luxury of taking time to figure out a career path either. But this wiggle room that characters have to figure out what they want to do with their lives is something I see often in millennial TV shows, like in Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag for example, whose central character opens a guinea pig cafe in a bid to find her passion. I mean, if writers are going to exercise some artistic licence, it may as well be to erase the painful process of entering a postgraduate world in which you’re practically unemployable, right? Let’s be honest, no one really wants to see the months they spent living with their parents or being tormented by bitchy customers at their retail job acted out by Jemima Kirke, whether they're 22 or 32.