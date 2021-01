A Harry Potter TV Series? In This Economy?

Sources confirmed that a Harry Potter TV series is in very early development at HBO Max. According to The Hollywood Reporter , the streamer is actively on the hunt for writers who can help bring the magical Warner Bros.-owned Potterverse to the small screen for the very first time. While the exact storyline of the potential series is unknown, the prospect of yet another Harry Potter project is already stressing the fandom out because of the fact that Rowling will undoubted benefit financially from it. Refinery29 has reached out to HBO Max for comment.