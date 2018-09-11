The timing of this witchy-ssaince couldn't be more perfect. Witches have always represented women's power – and the others' deep-seated fear of it. Fittingly, we're living in an era in which women's voices have been granted the power to topple entrenched systems of oppression. Now, women don't need spells to be powerful (though spells don't hurt). Here are the books you need to put on your shelf to ignite the inner witch. You know she's there. Hop on your broomsticks, ladies. Let's get reading.