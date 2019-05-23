Skip navigation!
Book Recommendations
Entertainment
These Crime Thrillers Will Leave You Breathless
by
Syd Shaw
Books & Art
These Thrillers Will Keep You Glued To The Page This Summer
by
Elena Nicolaou
Relationships
Three Women
's Lisa Taddeo On Why The Pain Of Desire Is Worth It
by
Molly Longman
Books & Art
The Best Feminist Books To Spark Your Awakening
by
Elena Nicolaou
What To Read
Books & Art
The Books Of May 2019 Are Here To Please
Elena Nicolaou
May 23, 2019
Work & Money
This New Book Will Help You Use Tech To Get More Out Of Your Money
In 2006, Alexa Von Tobel was working as a trader at Morgan Stanley when she had an idea: She wanted to create a financial planning tool to help the average
by
Ludmila Leiva
Books & Art
The Compelling Memoirs You Have To Read
by
Erin Donnelly
Books & Art
How Are These April 2019 Books So Good?
by
Elena Nicolaou
Books & Art
The Fountains Of Silence
Is This Fall's Hottest Historic...
After publishing three highly acclaimed best-selling historical novels, Ruta Sepetys has amassed quite a devoted following among teen and adult readers ali
by
Elena Nicolaou
Books & Art
The Best YA Books Written By Black Women That You Haven't Read Yet
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Books & Art
The Best Books Of March 2019 Are All Right Here
by
Elena Nicolaou
Books & Art
Tomi Adeyemi Has Changed The YA Landscape Forever
Even before her debut novel, Children of Blood and Bone, came out in March 2018, people called Tomi Adeyemi the next J.K. Rowling. But the 25-year-old writ
by
Us
Books & Art
Put These February Books On Your List
by
Elena Nicolaou
Books & Art
Four Dead Queens
' 432 Pages
Has Enough Royal In...
Something is amiss in the state of Quadara. After a devastating civil war, the four divided (and highly different) lands of Quadara were made tranquil by a
by
Elena Nicolaou
Books & Art
Inspiring Books That Are NOT
Chicken Soup For The Soul
by
Elena Nicolaou
Books & Art
Gucci Gives Dapper Dan The Coffee Table Book Treatment
Back in November, Gucci introduced a new chapter for the Italian fashion house: A Manhattan book store intended to evoke the creative spirit of Soho (long
by
Channing Hargrove
Work & Money
The Personal Finance Books You Need To Get Your Money Under Control
by
R29 Editors
Books & Art
The Best Books Of 2018 We Can't Wait To Read This Year
by
Elena Nicolaou
Horoscopes
What Your Astrological Sign's "Keyword" Reveals About You
by
Sara Coughlin
Spirit
The Most Magical Books For The Beginner Witch
by
Sara Coughlin
Sex
5 Romance Novels With Sex Scenes So Hot You'll Melt
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Books & Art
These Historical Fiction Novels Will Sweep You Away
by
Elena Nicolaou
Pop Culture
The More You Know About Busy Philipps, The Better
In the first chapter of Busy Philipps' memoir, This Will Only Hurt A Little, out October 16, she writes about a gross, but exceptionally unexceptional
by
Morgan Baila
Books & Art
Here Are The Best Books Of October
by
Elena Nicolaou
Health Trends
10 New Wellness Books That'll Make You Feel Good
by
Cory Stieg
Books & Art
13 Witch Books You Need Now That Sabrina Spellman
&
by
Elena Nicolaou
Spirit
6 Magic Spells & Rituals That Could Combat Burnout
by
Sara Coughlin
Spirit
The Lifelong Effects Of The Purity Movement, From A Woman Who Exp...
The following is an excerpt from the new book PURE: Inside the Evangelical Movement That Shamed a Generation of Young Women and How I Broke Free by Linda K
by
Linda Kay Klein
Mind
Here's Why There Are So Few Female Serial Killers
by
Sara Coughlin
Work & Money
WorkParty
Is A Candid Career Manual for Female Entrepren...
For Jaclyn Johnson, being the founder of Create & Cultivate — a multimillion dollar online platform and conference for women looking to nurture the
by
Ludmila Leiva
Books & Art
These YA Romance Novels Will Make You Believe In Love
by
Elena Nicolaou
Books & Art
These Romance Novels Are Undeniably Hot
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
Author Gillian Flynn On Women Living In Fear &
Sharp Objects<...
Nobody writes female characters like Gillian Flynn. Equal parts terrifying, manipulative, whip-smart, and hilarious, they’re always (whether hero, villai
by
Leah Carroll
