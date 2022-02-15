Zoraida Córdova’s Reclaim the Stars Explores Social Injustices Through Magical Tales

Every book that I write, or assemble, is sort of for a younger version of myself or a future version of myself. It’s for the version of me that was 13 and didn't want to read The House on Mango Street for the 17th time because the teacher told me that I should read it. And that’s no shade to the author; it's an important book. But I wanted fantasy; I wanted magic. I wanted to belong in these worlds that I loved. I thought of that version of myself. To this day, I still have people who tell me that I'm their first Latina author that they've read. And I'm like, how is that even possible? When I speak to my colleagues, I discover that we all get these types of comments. I know it's discoverability, but, also, if a library is not carrying our work or teachers don't know that we exist, then kids won't be able to know that they can write fantasy and science fiction.