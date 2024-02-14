R29Unbothered Presents The Black Love Reading List

Black love runs deep. It speaks to a rooted connection to our history, and to our almost innate ability to adapt its most painful parts into something transformative. Over the years, some of the most prolific authors to capture this phenomenon have been Black women — from bell hooks and her musings on love and society (All About Love) to Zora Neale Hurston, who wrote one of the most profound Black love stories of our time (Their Eyes Were Watching God).
We're always in the mood for love — especially of the melanated variety — so on this Valentine's Day, we want to keep the good vibes going with The Black Love Reading List. Whether you're in the mood to weep uncontrollably or are looking to giggle and kick your feet under the covers, this roundup's got a little bit of something for everyone. Read on for our suggestions for the must-read Black love stories on the shelf.