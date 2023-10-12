Roxane Gay Has One Hot Take That Just Might Shock You

RG: I make it clear that I might have a thought, but I'm only going to say something when I feel qualified in some way, when I feel like I can bring a perspective that’s interesting and relevant and that really helps. Here’s the thing I've taught myself — and it's only in the past couple years that I've really been able to believe it. One of my jobs is to be a cultural commentator and to be aware of what's happening in the world, but if you take some time off from being online, and you come back to find everything on fire, that's fine. You're not a fireperson. It doesn't mean that you're not doing your job or that you're not aware; it means that you’re human. Sometimes, we do need to step away. A lot of what happens in discourse is because some people are very much too online, and they take that as a badge of honor. I take that as a reminder to go outside. Read a physical book. Go be in the world with people. Talk on the phone, God forbid. [laughs] And just remember that the Internet is not the only thing, and that life happens away from it.