10 Self-Improvement Books So Good, You’ll Want To Read Them Twice

Admittedly, talking about self-improvement in 2020 feels a little strange. It's been a hard several months for many of us. But that's the thing about self-help books: They have a reputation for being a lot of work — but some of them are just motivating, uplifting, entertaining reads, perfect for delivering the perspective shift you need to make your days a little sunnier. (That said: If you're more about rewatching the entirety of Friends right now — we feel you, and we support you.)