12 Self-Improvement Books So Good, You’ll Want To Read Them Twice

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Talking about self-improvement these days feels a little strange. The last few years have been hard for most of us. But that's the thing about self-help books: They have a reputation for being a lot of work — but some of them are just motivating, uplifting, entertaining reads, perfect for delivering the perspective shift you need to make your days a little sunnier. (That said: If you're more about rewatching the entirety of Friends right now — we feel you, and we support you.)
Take a look at our picks for the most inspiring self-improvement books on the market.