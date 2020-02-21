Finally, The Friends Cast Admits They Are Doing A Reunion Special In May 2020

In the words of Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe Buffay: “Oh my God, that is brand-new information!” After months of teasing a Friends reunion special, HBO Max gave us the official word on when we would see the stars of the beloved NBC sitcom on the same couch: The Friends reunion is happening in May of 2020, the very same day that HBO Max launches.
The reunion special will feature cast members Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc, and will take them back to the place they spent a full decade filming Friends: Stage 24 at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, CA.
“I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT, and truTV, in a statement. “It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”
The new program will be available along with all 236 episodes of Friends. For those still mourning the loss of Friends on Netflix (and who haven’t stocked up on the DVDs, as many fans did once the show was removed from its longtime streaming home) you only have a few months to wait before you can binge all the Ross and Rachel drama at your leisure.
The Friends cast got fans hyped for the reunion by posting the same message on their respective Instagram accounts, teasing the big news.
Twitter is excited, to say the least.
Could we *BE* anymore excited? #friendsreunion pic.twitter.com/msD2QYkski— Joey Tribbiani (@joeyFtribbiani) February 21, 2020
Everything gonna be okey again#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/wwUb3h9y9h— no context friends (@noctextfriends) February 21, 2020
I am literally crying #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/I8oALqbXDY— sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) February 21, 2020
Scrolling through Seeing “it’s— Kirsty (@kkirstylouise) February 21, 2020
Instagram Happening”#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/aK94PImpXk
friends fans now that there's a reunion AFTER 16 YEARS #FriendsReunion— ƒ ༄ // ia for a while (@peacefuIsel) February 21, 2020
pic.twitter.com/HPq1aApIoA
When the Friends cast all post “It’s happening...” at the same time #friendsreunion pic.twitter.com/czSWyScsFA— Jack Birch (@Jackoby_) February 21, 2020
As for a full-on reboot of Friends, the cast has sent plenty of mixed signals over the years.
“I would do it...The girls would do it, and the boys would do it, I'm sure," Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres in 2019. "Listen, anything can happen."
"The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family," she told host Savannah Guthrie. "Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?"
Well, at least we have this reunion special to check out, even if we’ll never see what shenanigans baby Emma is getting up to during her teenage years.
