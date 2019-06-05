It’s been over a decade since Rachel Green got off the plane on Friends. With so many shows receiving reboots, fans have long wondered if the iconic NBC sitcom about six friends navigating life in New York City could be next. However, the conflicting answers from the main cast members have sent Friends diehards on an emotional rollercoaster — and I, for one, am ready to get off the ride.
Alas, I cannot, because Jennifer Aniston is once again teasing us with a potential Friends reunion that will likely never happen.
Aniston — who will next star on upcoming Apple series Morning Show alongside former Friends sister Reese Witherspoon— sat down on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the host asked her whether a reboot of her sitcom could be a possibility.
"I would do it….The girls would do it, and the boys would do it, I'm sure," Aniston said. "Listen, anything can happen."
This may be the case: After all, shows like Will and Grace, Roseanne, and even Full House have returned in one form or another. It's also not the first time that Aniston has teased she's ready to return to the Central Perk couch.
"Before that show ended, people were asking if we were coming back. Courteney [Cox] and Lisa [Kudrow] and I talk about it," Aniston told InStyle in 2018 on a reboot possibility for Friends. "I fantasize about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had. I don’t know what it would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted."
Unfortunately, there's a big problem here: While Aniston has long seemed very pro Friends reboot, her co-stars aren't quite so into the idea.
"The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family," she told host Savannah Guthrie. "Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?"
"I always have this standard go-to joke when people say, ‘We want to see what Joey’s doing now.’ Nobody wants to see Joey get his colonoscopy! Nobody wants to see that."
The real-life Ross agrees.
“I doubt [a reunion could happen] — I really doubt it," David Schwimmer told Meghan Kelly Today in 2018. "Look, the thing is, I just don’t know if I want to see all of us with crutches [and] walkers."
The cast's lackluster response is one thing, but there's one more reason why a Friends reunion is highly unlikely: the creator is so not into the idea. Marta Kauffman made her feelings about the reunion possibility clear to The Hollywood Reporter in 2016.
“They’d all be older, and it wouldn’t be the same, and people will only end up feeling disappointed, and then I’ll be embarrassed, and it would be terrible,” Kauffman said.
A Friends reunion is just too juicy a carrot to dangle in front of longtime fans’ faces — especially if Rachel Green herself hints that it could happen. Please, Aniston, I beg of you: Get us excited for your new show, and let us enjoy just the memories of NBC sitcoms gone by fondly.
