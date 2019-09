Witherspoon’s final promise to the Apple crowd furthered the likelihood The Morning Show will deal with some of the difficult issues brought up by movements like #MeToo ( Witherspoon is a leading voice in #TimesUp and shared her own story of survival in 2017 ). The Big Little Lies star told the audience to expect “a high-velocity thrill ride in which we pose questions without easy answers” that shines “a light on the fault lines in our society.”