Apple TV+ is here to make your TV time management decisions so much more difficult. Apple’s brand-new streaming service, coming fall 2019, is set to offer subscribers everything from a Game Of Thrones vibe (see: See) to some very buzzy Oprah Winfrey-made documentaries. But no scripted series sounds more bound for Prestige TV glory than The Morning Show, starring Reese Witherspoon. The drama, about a morning show, is already so powerful that it lured Friends breakout Jennifer Ansiton and The Office favourite Steve Carrell back to television.
The trio spoke about their upcoming series for the first time publicly together during Apple’s big 25th March event — and things are about to get juicy.
Advertisement
“In The Morning Show, we pull back the curtain of power dynamics between men and women in the high stakes world of morning news shows,” Witherspoon, who is also an executive producer on the drama, announced. “It’s a real insider’s view of the people who help America wake up every day.”
A big part of that curtain-drawing will hone in one how men and women are treated differently in one of society’s most visible, stressful industries. “We engage in conversation[s] people are a little too afraid to have unless they’re behind closed doors,” Aniston teased. That’s why she’s so “thrilled” Carrell has joined the series, which is written and executive produced by Bates Motel scribe Kerry Ehrin.
“Honestly, you can’t have an honest look at complex relationships between men and women with just women,” Aniston explained.
Aniston and Witherspoon will bring to life “two ambitious, aspirational female characters,” according to the latter. The names of both of those high-powered women are still a mystery. Carrell “provides the manliness,” as he joked, with his unnamed character.
Witherspoon’s final promise to the Apple crowd furthered the likelihood The Morning Show will deal with some of the difficult issues brought up by movements like #MeToo (Witherspoon is a leading voice in #TimesUp and shared her own story of survival in 2017). The Big Little Lies star told the audience to expect “a high-velocity thrill ride in which we pose questions without easy answers” that shines “a light on the fault lines in our society.”
If you thought the life of Madeline Martha Mackenzie was intense, that was apparently just the beginning of the Witherspoon TVissance.
Advertisement