And the Netflix hits just keep on comin'! If you're not yet on the Christmas vibe, you'll be happy to hear that this next one to be excited about is nothing to do with the festive period. It does, however, star Jennifer Aniston and on first look it's going to be a memorable one.
Dumplin' is the forthcoming adaptation of a book by Julie Murphy of the same name. Patti Cake$ star Danielle Macdonald also stars in the film and the trailer is finally here.
In the movie, Macdonald plays Willowdean, the daughter of a former beauty queen (Aniston) who runs the local Miss Teen Blue Bonnet pageant and refers to Willowdean as "Dumplin'". To her friends, though, she's just Will, and it's these friends who support her when she decides to take a stand by entering herself in her mother's beloved beauty pageant.
"It's gonna be like a protest in heels," Willowdean says in the trailer. While her mother thinks her daughter is trying to ruin the sacred institution of pageantry, Will just wants to prove — with the help of her idol Dolly Parton — that there's no one right way to be a beauty queen.
Dumplin' lands on Netflix on 7th December. Watch the trailer below!
