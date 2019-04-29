Here's Everything Coming To UK Netflix In May

May brings a couple of bank holiday weekends and (hopefully) the potential for barbecues, afternoons in the park and the odd M&S mojito. But if you find yourself craving downtime this month, Netflix definitely has you covered.
Once again, the streaming giant is giving us top-notch original content, including Wine Country, an ensemble comedy film starring Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, and The Society, an exciting new teen drama series based on Lord of the Flies.
Other movies coming to Netflix include The Great Gatsby starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Carey Mulligan, The Wife with Glenn Close, and acclaimed Ruth Bader Ginsburg doc RBG. A little further down the line we have When They See Us, a four-part drama from the incredible Selma and A Wrinkle In Time director Ava DuVernay which explores a notorious, racially charged miscarriage of justice.
Oh, and series one of Derry Girls is also coming to Netflix this month, which is fantastic news because there's officially a third season in the works for next year and it's scientifically impossible to watch too much Derry Girls.
Click through to see the key new titles – and their release dates – on Netflix UK this May.