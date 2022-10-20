In The School For Good And Evil, The Most Dangerous Thing You Can Do Is Play The Part

It’s a harsh but stark reminder of the ruthless nature of classic fairy tales, which tend to end in pretty brutal deaths for the villains (remember when Maleficent was stabbed through the heart and fell off a cliff in Sleeping Beauty?). The violent aspect of these stories is often glossed over in your typical princess movie, but is emphasised in The School for Good and Evil by a series of tragic injustices — RIP Gregor (Ally Cubb) — and culminating in the movie’s big twist, which reveals that the evil sorcerer Rafal (Kit Young) has been pulling the strings all along, writing stories that slowly turn protagonists into villains. He made Hansel and Gretel murderers by letting them escape by burning the witch to death, and he orchestrated the death of the Evil Queen in the original Snow White, who was forced to put on iron-hot shoes and dance until she died. The fairy tales that have been packaged and sold as stories about good triumphing over evil, were actually deadly tales of corruption and the lack of compassion.