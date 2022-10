In The School For Good And Evil, The Most Dangerous Thing You Can Do Is Play The Part

The School for Good and Evil begins like many other modern fairy tale retellings: with protagonists stuck in roles they don’t belong in. Sophie ( Sophia Anne Caruso ) and Agatha ( Sofia Wylie ) are best friends and outcasts. Sophie, with her blonde hair and evil stepmother, dreams of escaping her provincial life to become someone who is destined for more. If this were a Disney version of a fairy tale , then Sophie would undoubtedly end the film ruling over a magical kingdom and living out her happily ever after with her own prince charming. She communicates with woodland creatures like Snow White, loves design and fashion like Cinderella, defeats ignorant villagers with a frying pan like Rapunzel, and is a regular at the local bookstore like Belle. Her first words in the film are, “Someone save me.” Agatha, on the other hand, with her unkempt hair, baggy clothes (pants, naturally), and DGAF attitude is more of a traditional baddie — just without the resentment and desire to harm. She’s not mean in any way, but she does have a cat named Reaper and lives in a cemetery with her mother who sells love potions. If Sophie is the princess, then Agatha must be the witch.