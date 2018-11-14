Netflix can't stop, won't stop coming out with hits this winter season, and not all of them holiday-related. For when you need a break from the mistletoe, the streaming service is releasing something for the beauty queen in all of us called Dumplin'. An adaptation of the book by Julie Murphy of the same name, Dumplin' stars Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald, and the trailer is finally here.
In the movie, Macdonald plays Willowdean, the daughter of a former beauty queen (Aniston) who runs the local Miss Teen Blue Bonnet pageant and refers to Willowdean as "Dumplin'". To her friends, though, she's just Will, and it's these friends who support her when she decides to take a stand by entering herself in her mother's beloved beauty pageant.
"It's gonna be like a protest in heels," Willowdean says in the trailer. While her mother thinks her daughter is trying to ruin the sacred institution of pageantry, Will just wants to prove — with the help of her idol Dolly Parton — that there's no one right way to be a beauty queen.
Dumplin' lands on Netflix December 7. Watch the trailer below!
