Add These Christmas Movies On Netflix To Your Marathon List

The holidays are here, and Netflix has you covered! Since the success of A Christmas Prince, the streaming site has jumped wholeheartedly into the holiday movie genre. This year they're going above and beyond with everything from anime to comedy to cooking shows — all with a seasonal twist.
The beloved Christmas Prince is getting a sequel, and every character from BoJack Horseman to the Gilmore Girls will be celebrating with their own holiday special.
For those who still aren’t feeling the Christmas spirit — or really miss Halloween — there’s the just-announced Christmas-themed Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale, which is sure to bring plenty of winter solstice magic.
The lineup includes holiday classics like Love Actually and The Grinch, as well as eight new Netflix originals. There are plenty of new releases this year, plus some of the best Christmas movies from the past few decades. Check out the full list below.