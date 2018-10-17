Netflix Won Rom-Coms & Now It’s Coming For Christmas Movies

The outlet also has news about the other ways Netflix is planning to take over our holiday. In addition to A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding and the recently announced The Christmas Chronicles, starring Kurt Russell and coming to the service November 22, they have two more movies up their sleeves. On November 16, Vanessa Hudgens plays two roles in The Princess Switch in a holiday spin on the Prince And The Pauper. Then there's also The Holiday Calendar coming November 2, all about a photographer (Kat Graham) whose antique holiday advent calendar tells the future.