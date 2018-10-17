Netflix Won Rom-Coms & Now It’s Coming For Christmas Movies

Netflix may have single-handedly revived the rom-com with its "Summer Of Love" offerings these past few months, and now Christmas might be the next genre to get a much-needed revival. Last year, the streaming service released A Christmas Prince and promptly sent everyone into a full holiday meltdown (the good kind, not the kind your baby cousin has when presents are over Christmas morning). New details about the sequel to the viral movie have been released. Everyone get ready for A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding.
The sequel once again follows the story of Amber (Rose McIver) and Prince Richard (Ben Lamb), now a year later. They're preparing for the ultimate wedding, but Amber starts getting cold feet when faced with the prospect of becoming an actual queen. The first photos from the sequel can be found on Entertainment Weekly.
The outlet also has news about the other ways Netflix is planning to take over our holiday. In addition to A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding and the recently announced The Christmas Chronicles, starring Kurt Russell and coming to the service November 22, they have two more movies up their sleeves. On November 16, Vanessa Hudgens plays two roles in The Princess Switch in a holiday spin on the Prince And The Pauper. Then there's also The Holiday Calendar coming November 2, all about a photographer (Kat Graham) whose antique holiday advent calendar tells the future.
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding comes to Netflix November 30.
