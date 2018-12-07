A Complete Guide To The Festive Films On Netflix This Christmas

Step outside and draw in that crisp, winter air. Listen closely and you’ll hear the distant refrain of the Coca-Cola advert. We can't move for mince pies, fairy lights and the smell of cinnamon scented candles already. And yes, when you log into Netflix UK you’ll find a hearty sprinkling of seasonal programming. The time is upon us, friends. Festive films are go.
It should come as no surprise that the streaming giant has gone all out for the occasion. After the wild success of last year’s Netflix original, A Christmas Prince, there’s all sorts of festive entertainment to keep you going through the mulled wine, Baileys, boxes of Quality Street and back again.
High up on everyone’s watch list is obviously A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, the follow-up to last year’s smash hit. Vanessa Hudgens has made a beeline for similar success with her Parent Trap style rom-com The Princess Switch and there’s a Christmas special courtesy of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina thrown in for good measure, too. Full of cheer yet? Great. Save yourself the hours of deliberation, and read on for our verdict of the Netflix Christmas lineup.