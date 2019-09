A Complete Guide To The Festive Films On Netflix This Christmas

High up on everyone’s watch list is obviously A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, the follow-up to last year’s smash hit . Vanessa Hudgens has made a beeline for similar success with her Parent Trap style rom-com The Princess Switch and there’s a Christmas special courtesy of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina thrown in for good measure, too. Full of cheer yet? Great. Save yourself the hours of deliberation, and read on for our verdict of the Netflix Christmas lineup.