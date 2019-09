Beat Now or Now Beat’s regular staff writers are all busy, so it’s up to Amber to fly on over to Aldovia (where the airport is so heavily branded as ALDOVIA that it’s like a McDonald’s) to attend a press conference where the prince will finally announce whether or not he’ll assume the throne. But —mon dieu! — when the press conference is finally set to begin, the prince is nowhere to be found. Amber decides to do some gumshoe reporting, and she creeps into the palace, only to be discovered and mistaken for the new American tutor who’s just been hired to teach the princess (Honor Kneafsey). As Entertainment Weekly points out in an excellent article replete with pressing questions about A Christmas Prince, no one thinks to, say, check her passport or any sort of identification to make sure that this person who has just wandered into the palace (they might want to work on security) is who she claims to be.